https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andy-biggs-michael-flynn-unmasking/2020/05/14/id/967426

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Thursday that the unmasking requests made concerning former national security adviser Michael Flynn went “well beyond the scope of normal unmasking” procedure, and should be investigated.

“What should be next is two or three things,” Biggs told “The National Report” on Thursday. “Number one, you have to determine if there was some felonious conduct. I think there was, if they took and leaked this, and this moved well beyond the scope of normal unmasking and intelligence.”

He added, “second thing, find out why you have an ambassador to Italy… the ambassador to Turkey and other people who we would consider to be totally out of the loop for intelligence, why they were asking for General Flynn’s name to be unmasked, that’s important to see how broad that goes. And the third thing that we found out is, there are a whole lot of other people unmasked. We don’t know who they are yet, we don’t know why they were unmasked. So, we’ve got to expand the investigation in that, which all points to couple things.”

The congressman said, “If there’s criminal conduct there needs to be prosecutions,” and noted that his office is currently working on legislation to “hold people accountable and to reduce this idea of unmasking.”

