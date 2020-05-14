https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497721-appeals-court-rules-against-trump-on-emoluments-clause

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr Florida election supervisors urge DeSantis to ‘act immediately’ to make voting safe amid pandemic Paul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn MORE in a lawsuit alleging that he’s violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses.

The decision from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals keeps the case alive, rejecting the president’s efforts to preserve immunity from the suit, which was filed by the attorneys general from Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

The court did not rule on the merits of the case against Trump.

The majority in the 9-6 decision found that Trump had prematurely filed an appeal in the case before a district judge had ruled on his motion to remove him from the list of defendants in the suit.

“Here, the district court neither expressly nor implicitly refused to rule on immunity,” the majority wrote in a brief eight-page opinion. “It did not make any rulings with respect to the President in his individual capacity. To the contrary, the district court stated in writing that it intended to rule on the President’s individual capacity motion. Despite the President’s suggestion, the district court’s deferral did not result in a delay ‘beyond reasonable limits.’ ”

This developing report will be updated.

