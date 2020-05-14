https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/apple-suppliers-reconfigure-factories/2020/05/14/id/967487

Apple Inc. said it is helping suppliers reconfigure factories to limit the spread of COVID-19, one of several steps the iPhone maker is taking to protect workers from the virus.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant works with hundreds of companies in a globe-spanning supply chain that has been tested by the pandemic.

In an annual supplier responsibility report released Thursday, Apple (AAPL) detailed a range of responses from its partners, including health screenings, deep cleaning, deployment of face masks and hand sanitizer, and limiting the density of work areas.

“Our teams have also partnered with suppliers to redesign and reconfigure factory floorplans where needed and to implement flexible working hours — including staggered work shifts — to maximize interpersonal space,” Sabih Khan, senior vice president of operations at Apple, wrote in the report.

