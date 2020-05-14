http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/r_Q5Y_X-UYY/

Chinese communist leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the coronavirus from the world in early January, Department of Homeland Security intelligence said. But according to Barbra Streisand, “Trump is a saboteur of our public health.”

That’s the latest line of attack from the left-wing pop icon and apparent virology expert, who let lose a lecture full of feign concern on Thursday, asking “What has happened to the Republican Party” and declaring Americans are dying because the GOP ignores medical science.

“What has happened to the Republican Party? They say nothing while Trump silences the CDC recommendations and contradicts Dr Fauci by saying his science based answer is ‘not acceptable.’ People are dying because of this failure of the GOP to follow medical science.”

What has happened to the Republican Party? They say nothing while Trump silences the CDC recommendations and contradicts Dr Fauci by saying his science based answer is “not acceptable.” People are dying because of this failure of the GOP to follow medical science. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 14, 2020

The political rant continued an hour later, with the Grammy-winner saying “The CDC was once the world’s premier public health organization. In a competent Administration, the organization would be at the forefront in this pandemic. Now the White House refuses to even release the CDC guidelines for reopening the country.”

Trump is a saboteur of our public health. https://t.co/OOo92E1C5v — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 14, 2020

It was exactly one month ago that Barbra Streisand was calling for national unity as the country confronts the Chinese coronavirus. And, of course, it was just 24 hours earlier that she was blaming President Trump for the deaths of Americans killed by the Wuhan coronavirus.

As far as Barbra Streisand’s wild assertions that Trump and Republicans are ignoring CDC and health expert opinions, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress and the world this week that “There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the president.”

“As I have mentioned many times, I give advice and opinion based on evidence-based scientific information,” Fauci said, adding that the president “hears that. He respects it.”

What’s more? “I have given him my honest answers rooted in data and science,” said Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “He has listened respectively to those … incorporating that into his decision making.”

