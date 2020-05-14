https://www.theblaze.com/news/barstool-sports-founder-coronavirus-lockdowns

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, posted a profanity-laced monologue slamming the continued coronavirus lockdowns Wednesday night — and now the video is going viral.

In the video, titled “Emergency Press Conference — When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure,” Portnoy unleashed on governors, mayors, and health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, for taking away Americans’ freedom to go back to work.

(Content warning: Rough language):

“You gotta give these people a choice,” Portnoy said. “If you told me, because of [the coronavirus], I lost Barstool and I had to go get a 9 to 5 and start [expletive] over … I’d rather die of [the virus], seriously … or at least take my chances.”

“I don’t want to start over,” he yelled. “There are no great options but you can’t just decimate the entire economy.”

Since the start of the outbreak, nationwide lockdown measures have led to historic job loss numbers, totaling more than 20 million in April alone. The nation’s unemployment rate is now the highest it has been since the Great Depression at 14.7%.

“Are we just done as humans? … You have to take risks! We’re Americans!” Portney argued.

What else?

In the video, Portnoy specifically criticized Fauci’s remarks before the Senate, in which the nation’s top infectious diseases expert warned that reopening the country too soon would result in “needless suffering and death.”

“Where’d that come from?” Portnoy exclaimed, arguing that it was a shift in tone from when the goal was simply to “flatten the curve” so that the country’s health care system would not be overwhelmed.

He also reacted to recent comments by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said that the city will “never be completely open until we have a cure.”

“Found a cure?! Who says we’re going to find a cure?” Portnoy exclaimed. “We haven’t found a cure for cancer, AIDS took 20 years, do we even have a cure? So what — the economy is just shut down?”

Barstool Sports is a popular sports news and pop culture website that Portnoy founded in 2003.

