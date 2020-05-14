http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JqslBz3X1bw/

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar accused President Donald Trump of not caring about Americans’ deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a discussion of children returning to school, Behar said, “Let’s see, do I listen to an immunologist and scientist, or do I listen to someone who suggests I inject myself with Lysol? Listen, I wonder if he’s sending Baron to school, by the way? I mean, that would be an interesting thing to ask. You know, we all know he’s a liar, and he only cares about being re-elected, not how many people will die. So we do not listen to anything he says, subject number one.”

She added, “Now, 164 kids have gotten sick in 15 states, as you pointed out, in New York I think three from a corona-related disease. It is particularly sinful to send black children back to school without adequate testing or without a vaccine because we now know that the black community is being impacted by this disease more than Caucasians, and there must be a very important reason. I mean, there are some ideas floating around, but at the moment, we don’t know what it is, so the jury is still out on that. So it’s dangerous for black children. So let me just point out that the White House now has 50% incorrect testing, so the tests are not working. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be discussed before he’s ready to send my grandson back to school.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

