77-year-old Biden held a virtual round table to discuss the Coronavirus from his basement on Thursday.

As usual, his virtual town hall was marred by glitches and audio problems.

Biden struggled for 20 seconds to remember who briefs him on the Coronavirus every morning.

Then he confused the number of Coronavirus deaths in the US and the number of Americans unemployed.

“This is not a moment for excuses or deflections or blame game. We’re, we’re, we’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people. Millions of people. Millions of jobs. You know, and we’re in a position where, you know we just got new unemployment insurance, this morning, uh, numbers — 36.5 million claims since this crisis began.”

Got that?

WATCH:

Biden struggles badly during “virtual roundtable” as gaffes continue to pile up https://t.co/qbQHpvOj0Q pic.twitter.com/df27XS4yXS — Disrn (@DisrnNews) May 14, 2020

