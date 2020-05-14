https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-cant-remember-briefs-every-morning-virtual-town-hall-marred-glitches-audio-problems-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Biden held a virtual round table to discuss the Coronavirus from his basement on Thursday.

As usual, his virtual town hall was marred by glitches and audio problems.

Biden also struggled to remember who briefs him every morning.

TRENDING: John Brennan Goes Berserk After His Role in Unmasking General Mike Flynn Revealed

He’s not playing with a full deck.

“Um, and uh, and I’m not, and I, I have a, I have a uh, like all of you but every day I get between an hour and an hour and a half brief with um, uh, the former head of, our former surgeon general, anyway, with docs across the country,” said Biden.

Got that?

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden can’t remember who briefs him: “Um, and uh, and I’m not, and I, I have a, I have a uh, like all of you but every day I get between an hour & an hour & a half brief with um, uh, the former head of, our former surgeon general, anyway, with docs across the country” pic.twitter.com/UsQeUKR4ie — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

