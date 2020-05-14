https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/biden-cant-remember-briefs-every-morning-virtual-town-hall-marred-glitches-audio-problems-video/

What is wrong with old Joe?

77-year-old Biden held a virtual round table to discuss the Coronavirus from his basement on Thursday.

As usual, his virtual town hall was marred by glitches and audio problems.

Biden also struggled to remember who briefs him every morning.

He’s not playing with a full deck.

“Um, and uh, and I’m not, and I, I have a, I have a uh, like all of you but every day I get between an hour and an hour and a half brief with um, uh, the former head of, our former surgeon general, anyway, with docs across the country,” said Biden.

Got that?

WATCH:

