https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/bills-ban-police-sexual-contact-prostitutes-investigate-met-opposition/

(ANCHORAGE DAILY NEWS) Earlier this year, the Anchorage Police Department sent one of its top officials to Juneau with a request for lawmakers: Don’t pass a bill making it illegal for police to have sexual contact with a person they are investigating.

The proposed House Bill 73 and Senate Bill 112 are offensive to law enforcement officers and unnecessary because myriad laws and regulations already govern such conduct, said Anchorage Police Department Deputy Chief Sean Case.

But there’s an awkward caveat: In some “very, very limited” circumstances, the Anchorage Police Department wants to reserve the right for an undercover officer to have certain forms of sexual contact in the course of an investigation, Case said.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

