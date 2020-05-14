https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-delivery-driver-gated-community-hoa-president

A furniture and appliance delivery driver in Oklahoma City recorded himself being held up by a homeowners association official who refused to let him leave, demanding that he explain how he got in the neighborhood and what he was doing there, KOCO-TV reported.

The driver, Travis Miller, had his truck blocked on a narrow street by David Stewart, who identified himself as the president of the homeowners association. Stewart tried to question Miller, asking him why he was in the neighborhood and who gave him the gate code.

Miller refused to answer the questions, and asked Stewart to move the car and let him out.

“It’s none of your business,” Miller told Stewart. “I’m going out, that’s where I’m going.”

Another resident of the neighborhood joined Stewart after the stand-off continued for some time.

“All we want to know is why you’re in here and who gave you the gate code,” the man said. “That’s all we need to know.”

Miller said Stewart told him he was calling the police, although officers never showed up at the scene. Stewart eventually moved his car out of the way, having apparently confirmed with Miller’s customer that there was a legitimate delivery and that Miller had a right to be in the neighborhood for that purpose.

Miller told KFOR that it was difficult for him to maintain his composure due to the stress of the situation, as well as personal tragedy in his life.

“I just know that emotionally, it was hard to maintain restraint, especially when I’m dealing with death in the family, two family members within two days of each other,” Miller told KFOR. “I just did the best I could to not make a bad situation worse.”

Miller also said he felt it was important that he stayed in the car with the doors locked and the windows up as much as possible to avoid any potential escalation, and that he believed the situation was racially motivated.

Even when Stewart had moved his car, Miller called the police himself to verify that everything was clear because he “didn’t want to leave and have it seem like I was fleeing the scene or anything like that.”

“I knew if I get out this truck, no matter what happened, I would have been in the wrong,” Miller told KOCO. “I always say to myself, ‘I’m going to go home to my wife and my kids.'”

