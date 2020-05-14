https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/blood-soaked-wet-markets-still-open-new-video-rrom-asia/

(TMZ) The deadly pandemic is doing nothing to shut down the unsafe, breeding grounds for disease that are wet markets … they’re still operating all across Asia, and in the U.S. for that matter.

This shocking new footage from PETA was shot at blood-soaked wet markets in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand … and it shows the filthy conditions where live dogs, bats, monkeys, snakes, civets, birds, cats, rabbits, ducks and chickens are bought and sold.

As you can see … a wet market in Indonesia keeps bats, civets, monkeys, birds, rabbits and cats in cages covered with layers of feces and rotten food. One rabbit even convulses and dies right in front of the camera.

