Republican Senator Richard Burr has been a complete disappointment chairing the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The GOP senator was led around on a leash by top Democrat on the committee Senator Mark Warren.

The Russia report they released was a complete fraud.

Recently, Senator Burr was caught in a stock sales probe for selling stocks he knew were in danger due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last night FBI officials seized Senator Burr’s phone.

On Thursday Senator Burr reportedly stepped down from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

McConnell: “Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee“ — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 14, 2020

He was the worst.

Burr just stepped down from SSCI….. Yeah!!!!!! — Rich Higgins (@RichHiggins_DC) May 14, 2020

