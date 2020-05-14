https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-loeffler-gives-records-to-doj-on-stock-trades-that-show-she-had-lack-of-involvement-in-managing-accounts-her-office-says

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) turned over financial records to authorities on Thursday relating to sales in stocks owned by her and her husband before the market crashed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

“Senator Loeffler had forwarded documents and information to DOJ, the SEC, and the Senate Ethics Committee establishing that she and her husband acted entirely appropriately and observed both the letter and the spirit of the law,” her office said in a statement. “The documents and information demonstrated her and her husband’s lack of involvement in their managed accounts, as well the details of those accounts. Senator Loeffler had welcomed and responded to any questions from day one.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

