https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/broward-sergeant-hid-parkland-shooting-just-got-job-back-back-pay/

(DAILY WIRE) As a student known to have psychiatric issues and a criminal record murdered 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, Sgt. Brian Miller hid behind his car instead of helping teenagers and faculty.

Miller was fired along with three other deputies due to a “neglect of duty,” but he now has been reinstated with full back pay, The Miami Herald reported. Miller was paid $138,410.25 in 2017, and was fired in June 2019, more than a year after the shooting.

Miller was reinstated thanks to the Broward Sheriff Office’s Deputies Association, the union that represents the officers. After he was fired, Miller challenged his termination and the union backed him up. The union announced Wednesday that an arbitration hearing found “BSO violated Sgt. Brian Miller’s constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him.”

