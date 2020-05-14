https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497776-burr-to-step-down-from-senate-intel-panel-amid-stock-sale-probe

Sen. Richard BurrRichard Mauze BurrFBI serves search warrant on Sen. Richard Burr amid stock trading controversy: report Our privacy is on the clock Burr’s brother-in-law sold stock on same day as senator in lead-up to crisis MORE (R-N.C.) will temporarily step aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid an investigation into his stock sales, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Rep. Pete King to buck party, vote for Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill In win for privacy hawks, Senate adds more legal protections to FISA bill The Hill’s Campaign Report: Democrat concedes in California House race MORE (R-Ky.) announced Thursday.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation,” McConnell said in a statement.

“We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow,” he added.

McConnell’s announcement comes after federal investigators seized Burr’s cellphone on Wednesday night as part of an investigation into alleged insider trading.

“This is a distraction to the hard work of the committee and the members, and I think that the security of the country is too important to have a distraction,” Burr told reporters Thursday as he headed into the Senate GOP lunch.

The Department of Justice has been conducting an investigation since March over Burr’s sale of up to $1.72 million in stocks earlier this year. The stocks were sold in early February after senators received closed-door briefings on the national threat posed by the coronavirus, before most Americans were warned about the potential economic fallout of the pandemic.

Asked Thursday if he exercised poor judgement with the stock sale, Burr told reporters “no.”

He has denied using any information he learned in his capacity as a senator to guide his decisions regarding selling his stocks.

Earlier this month, ProPublica reported that Burr’s brother-in-law Gerald Fauth also sold a large portion of stock holdings in February before the stock market plunged.

Alice Fisher, who is advising Burr, told The Hill at the time that the North Carolina Republican “participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on February 13 with Mr. Fauth.”

Burr’s decision to step aside as committee chairman caught Republicans on the Intelligence panel by surprise.

“Wow,” said Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell acknowledges GOP faces ‘challenging’ political environment The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The American Investment Council – Dems plot CARES 2 bill; infected Pence aide forces VP precautions GOP senators worry Trump, COVID-19 could cost them their majority MORE (Maine). “I don’t know what to say. I truly didn’t know.”

Collins and Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerIn win for privacy hawks, Senate adds more legal protections to FISA bill Senate votes to confirm Trump counterintelligence chief The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump doesn’t wear mask as he winds down task force MORE (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Intelligence Committee, were later spotted having an animated discussion on the Senate floor.

Collins then spoke with Burr and Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneIn win for privacy hawks, Senate adds more legal protections to FISA bill Trump looms as wild card in Senate surveillance fight Senate GOP crafting wishlist for next coronavirus package MORE (S.D.) near the well of the Senate.

Others were also surprised to hear about the move.

Asked about Burr temporarily stepping down, Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMcConnell, GOP senators support exempting VA health funds from budget caps GOP senator calls House coronavirus bill a ‘fairy tale’ Five factors influencing when the House returns MORE (R-Mo.) asked, “Has he done that?”

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioA glimpse of our post-pandemic politics Don’t hold Puerto Rico hostage: Pass the Earthquake Supplemental Trump meets harsh reality with coronavirus threat MORE (R-Fla.), who is second in line to become chairman, appeared to be caught off guard as well.

Asked if he was interested in becoming interim chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Rubio responded, “Why?”

Rubio said he hadn’t heard about Burr’s decision.

Later, after a Senate floor vote, Rubio quipped to reporters: “I wish they would time these things better.”

He noted that McConnell has the power to appoint the interim chairman.

Rubio predicted that Burr would keep his seat on the committee, even though he will no longer serve as chairman.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would take over the committee in the interim.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischChina slams New Zealand for supporting Taiwan’s participation in global health meeting Senate steps into ‘strange’ new era Facing unprecedented challenge, State Department brings 61,000 Americans home MORE (R-Idaho), who is first in line to chair the Intelligence Committee but would have to give up his gavel on the Foreign Relations panel, declined to comment on his plans.

Senate Republicans earlier on Thursday had withheld judgment on Burr’s future as Intelligence Committee chairman, arguing he deserves a fair investigation.

Asked if Burr should relinquish his gavel, Thune told reporters: “Ultimately, those are all decisions he would have to make. He’s been a very capable chairman of the Intelligence Committee.”

“There’s a due process that he deserves like everybody does and that he’ll be going through,” Thune added. “Ultimately, that’s a conversation between him and the leader.”

Thune noted there’s no requirement under Senate Republican Conference rules for a chairman to step down unless there’s a formal indictment.

McConnell ignored a question from a reporter earlier Thursday on whether Burr should continue to serve in his sensitive post while the investigation goes on.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynOvernight Health Care: Ousted Trump official will warn of ‘unprecedented illness and fatalities’ | Experts tell coronavirus panel that more testing needed to reopen US | Pelosi pushes to unite party on coronavirus bill despite grumbling from left Bright testimony leaked ahead of big Thursday hearing: What happened today in the COVID-19 fight Cornyn: Those who have lost employer health care can sign up for ObamaCare MORE (R-Texas), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said Burr is “entitled to the same presumption of innocence as Joe Biden Joe BidenPaul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn Poll finds Trump ahead of Biden in 15 battleground states Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent ‘right-wing hack’ in deleted tweet MORE,” an apparent reference to allegations of sexual assault against the former vice president by ex-Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPaul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn Overnight Health Care: Ousted Trump official will warn of ‘unprecedented illness and fatalities’ | Experts tell coronavirus panel that more testing needed to reopen US | Pelosi pushes to unite party on coronavirus bill despite grumbling from left In win for privacy hawks, Senate adds more legal protections to FISA bill MORE (R-Ky.), a prominent critic of the U.S. intelligence community’s practices, also declined to call for Burr’s removal as chairman.

“I don’t have enough information to make any kind of judgment,” he said earlier on Thursday.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) said “just because you’re accused of something doesn’t mean you’re guilty of it.”

“He’s entitled to due process,” Kennedy added.

Burr in March said he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review his stock transactions after he came under public criticism.

Kennedy said he trusts the Department of Justice and the Ethics panel “to get the facts.”

“We just have to let the process run its course,” he said.

Updated at 12:49 p.m.

