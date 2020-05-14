https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-state-media-outlet-threatens-crenshaw-his-response-is-priceless

On Thursday, a report appeared in a Communist Chinese state media outlet asserting that Communist China was targeting various GOP politicians, including Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who has harshly criticized the Chinese regime for its actions regarding the coronavirus. Crenshaw issued a defiant tweet in response, snapping, “So apparently I’m on the Chinese government’s radar now. Good. Bring it.”

So apparently I’m on the Chinese government’s radar now. Good. Bring it. https://t.co/kIC5YIbUqf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2020

The Global Times. which even CNN acknowledgedin 2019 is “one of China’s most outspoken state media outlets,” wrote, “China is extremely dissatisfied with the abuse of litigation by the US against China over the COVID-19 epidemic, and is considering punitive countermeasures against US individuals, entities and state officials, such as Missouri’s attorney general Eric Schmitt, who filed a lawsuit against China, seeking compensation for the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter told the Global Times exclusively. At least four US Congress members, including Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton, and two entities will be put on China’s sanctions list, analysts said.”

The Global Times cited Crenshaw. among others, writing, “Senators who actively pushed the anti-China bill over the pandemic including Josh Hawley – a Missouri Republican – who came up with the ‘Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act’ in mid-April, which would strip China’s sovereign immunity and permit US citizens to sue the Chinese government for downplaying COVID-19 information. Cotton and Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw also introduced legislation that would allow Americans to sue China over the coronavirus.”

In late April, Crenshaw stated of China, “They allowed this virus to spread. They knew it would spread; they spread false talking points like it won’t spread from human to human contact. They didn’t let scientists in to investigate. They actually disappeared doctors who tried to blow the whistle. The number of deaths and infections they hid.”

The Global Times huffed, “China won’t just strike back symbolically, but will impose countermeasures that will make them feel the pain, analysts said … Republicans who have been groundlessly accusing China and inflaming the ‘holding China accountable’ political farce will face severe consequences, sources said, noting that the aftermath will also impact the upcoming November elections, while business and trade between Missouri and China will be further soured.”

Yuan Zheng, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), threatened, “We must resolutely hit back at those politicians who, for no reason, undermine China-US ties for their own political benefits. For those who promote anti-China legislation, we need to find out what the business ties are between those officials or their families with China.”

If China expected to frighten Crenshaw, they might think again; as The Daily Wireghas noted:

Crenshaw is a retired lieutenant commander with the United States Navy, and was formerly a Navy SEAL. According to his campaign website’s “about” section, he “graduated from Tufts University in 2006, where he earned his Naval officer commission through Navy ROTC.” After graduation, he reported immediately to SEAL training, where he excelled, and then deployed to Fallujah, in Iraq — the first of five tours of duty serving his country overseas. He lost his eye on his third deployment. “After six months of combat operations,” Crenshaw’s official biography notes that “Dan was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Helmand province, Afghanistan.” He lost his right eye and his left was “badly damaged.” After undergoing several surgeries, Crenshaw returned to service, deploying twice more.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

