Republican voters widely expect President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr Florida election supervisors urge DeSantis to ‘act immediately’ to make voting safe amid pandemic Paul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn MORE to be their party’s nominee in the November presidential race, but nearly one in four said that they think the GOP should find “someone other than Trump” ahead of the election, according to a new survey.

The conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday found that 23 percent of likely Republican voters across the country think that their party should “find someone other than Trump to be their nominee,” according to the survey results.

The poll found that 70 percent said the Republican Party should stick with Trump, while 7 percent were undecided.

Nevertheless, 95 percent of likely Republican voters surveyed said they see Trump as their likely nominee. Eighty-five percent said it’s “very likely.”

Among all likely voters, 87 percent said that Trump is likely to be the GOP nominee, according to Rasmussen Reports. Seventy-four percent of voters said that it’s very likely.

However, an even split of overall respondents — 45 percent to 45 percent — disagreed over whether Trump should serve as the Republican nominee when asked if the party should find someone else to nominate.

Twenty-eight percent of Democratic voters said in a separate Rasmussen Reports poll that their party should find a candidate other than former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPaul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn Poll finds Trump ahead of Biden in 15 battleground states Biden campaign official calls CBS correspondent ‘right-wing hack’ in deleted tweet MORE (D) to run as their nominee. Additionally, 54 percent supported the Democratic Party going with Biden and 18 percent were undecided.

Earlier this month, Trump’s job approval reached 49 percent in a Gallup poll, an apparent recovery after a similar survey released last month showed the president faced a 6-point loss in job approval. The May approval number was tied for Trump’s personal best in Gallup polling data.

The poll released Thursday of 1,000 likely voters was conducted May 12-13 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points.

The polling on Democratic voters’ position on Biden serving as the party nominee was conducted from May 10-11 among a survey of 1,000 likely voters. It has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points.

