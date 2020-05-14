https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/dan-crenshaw-trump-covid-response

In this episode of “The Rubin Report,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) joined BlazeTV host Dave Rubin to talk about President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan called out some of the media’s misrepresentation of the president’s actions and set the record straight on the timeline of government responses as the coronavirus spread around the world.

“I’m not trying to make excuses for Trump here, I just want people to understand the truth,” Dan said. “And these are really disingenuous attacks.”

He shared his disappointment with leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for using this crisis to play partisan politics, and confirmed that it was the Obama administration that did not replenish the strategic national stockpile of N95 masks and PPE supplies.



