New survey shows about three in four adults have “given up on real clothes” as the coronavirus quarantine continues.

NEW YORK — What day is it again? If you’ve been feeling like all days blur together lately, you’re definitely not alone. As millions of Americans continue to spend 24 hours per day at home during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become worryingly common for people to forget what day it is. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average person can’t seem to recall which day it is five times per week.

Another 80% said that each day is just like the one before at this point.

Humorously, 59% of respondents didn’t even know what day it was when they filled out the survey, which was commissioned by RXBAR.

Clearly, all of this monotony isn’t exactly healthy, both mentally and physically. A significant portion of participants (65%) said they’re struggling to stay motivated during this lockdown period. Nearly 75% have “given up on real clothes” and spend all day every day in sweats.

Many respondents are also having a hard time getting in the right head space for work; many constantly feel unprepared for professional zoom calls, and 69% just can’t focus on work tasks while at home.

Meanwhile, a full 50% are doing their best to keep up an exercise routine and 39% are trying to stick to a set schedule to help maintain a sense of normalcy. Other reported ways Americans are staying positive these days are using snacks as a motivator (36%), keeping a to-do list (34%), asking a friend or partner to hold them accountable (32%), giving oneself small rewards for finishing tasks (31%), and dressing for work like everything is normal (22%).

So, it seems one of the big factors helping many Americans these days is the promise of a nice snack after a job well done. Unfortunately, 69% said they usually eat all their snacks well before they had originally planned.

When participants were asked why they’re snacking so much, the top reason given was having a variety of options readily available at home (59%), followed by close access (48%), boredom (48%), using snacks as a coping mechanism (43%), and using snacks to relieve stress (25%).

Despite all that, 65% said they’re frustrated and mad at themselves for eating so much during lockdown.

“With all the time we’re spending at home and the stress we’re facing in our day to day lives, it’s not surprising that we’re reaching for snacks more often than we were before,” says Jim Murray, President of RXBAR.

Perhaps then it makes sense that 68% would like some healthier snacking options and 70% are craving fresh produce now more than ever. Also, 69% are actively trying to eat healthier snacks right now.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll.

