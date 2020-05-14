https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-3-trillion-package-includes-amnesty-for-some-illegal-aliens-critics-say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week released a $3 trillion spending plan — a fourth relief package to stem the effects of the coronavirus panic on the U.S. economy.

At 1,815 pages, virtually no one will ever read the whole thing. But tucked in the bill is a provision to protect illegal aliens who work in jobs declared “essential” — a move some critics say is tantamount to amnesty.

The Pelosi provision allows some illegals who are “engaged in essential critical infrastructure labor or services in the United States” to have “a period of deferred action” on deportation, Fox News reports. The provision also gives protection to employers who hire illegal aliens, saying that “the hiring, employment or continued employment” of qualifying illegals does not violate the Immigration and Nationality Act.

But Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli says the provision amounts to amnesty for illegals and protection for lawbreakers.

“Is it really a good idea to not only grant an amnesty to illegal aliens but to absolve employers who have been breaking the law in the last few months? I don’t think so!” Cuccinelli wrote on Twitter.

“These pages of the proposed bill create a deferred action program for aliens based on the CISA essential workforce list. Granting both deferred action and employment authorization. The aliens wouldn’t even have to apply for an EAD or deferred action, they get it automatically,” he wrote.

Is it really a good idea to not only grant an amnesty to illegal aliens but to absolve employers who have been breaking the law in the last few months? I don’t think so! pic.twitter.com/mak6nHzwiV — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) May 13, 2020

Pelosi’s bill also includes potential payments to illegal immigrants. The legislation would expand the next round of stimulus checks to include people who file taxes with Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and not a Social Security number. The provision would allow payments to individuals who are not eligible for a Social Security number.

Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said on Thursday that Pelosi and other Democrats are trying to use the crisis to push through a liberal agenda.

“She wants to use taxpayer money to pay illegal aliens who committed a crime by entering the country illegally [and] there in violation of the law for working in this country illegally,” Homan said on “Fox & Friends.”

Homan said that Pelosi, for three years, argued that President Trump acts as though he is “above the law.” “But, apparently, in her eyes, illegal aliens are above the law,” Homan said. “I don’t know what the color of the sky is in her world, but she’s lost her mind in this stimulus package.” … “What happens when that happens is thousands of U.S. citizens get their identity stolen, they lose their credit rating, they spends thousands of dollars to get that fixed and employers don’t hire illegal aliens out of the goodness of their heart, they hire them so they can pay them less, undercut their competition, not pay employment taxes, and commit tax evasion.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

