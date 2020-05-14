https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/didier-raoult-government-study-spain-finds-kept-working-less-infected-lockdown/

Renowned French researcher and physician posted this study today from Spain that found those who were essential workers and were out working actually were less infected than those who were cooped up at home in lockdown.

The lockdowns didn’t work as intended in Spain.

Governement study about COVID-19 seroprevalence in Spain: among workers, those who had an “essential profession” and continued working were less infected than those staying at home. This should lead to a reflection on the role of general confinement. https://t.co/rMaFSLH8eR pic.twitter.com/4pvoTGPiaz — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) May 14, 2020

More…

BREAKING COVID-19 antibody testing in Spain estimates ~5% infected -Those in quarantine trended toward a higher infection rate than those working (6.3% vs 5.3%) -Higher rate of infection in those OVER age 60 (6.1% vs 4.8%) Challenges the idea that lockdowns protect the elderly pic.twitter.com/Uh2W49AV45 — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) May 14, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: DEEP STATE FIGHTS BACK! Judge Sullivan Appoints Retired Judge to Argue Against Government’s Motion to Dismiss Case Against Flynn – Wants to Hold Flynn in Contempt!

And Japan is the latest nation to see no excess mortality with their policy of little lockdown.

Japan: no lockdown, little testing, no excess mortality. https://t.co/UFfZAnX2jj — Bachman (@ElonBachman) May 14, 2020

Reminder: Dr. Didier Raoult also found great success treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

