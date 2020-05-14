https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/didier-raoult-government-study-spain-finds-kept-working-less-infected-lockdown/

Renowned French researcher and physician posted this study today from Spain that found those who were essential workers and were out working actually were less infected than those who were cooped up at home in lockdown.

The lockdowns didn’t work as intended in Spain.

More…

And Japan is the latest nation to see no excess mortality with their policy of little lockdown.

Reminder: Dr. Didier Raoult also found great success treating coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine.

