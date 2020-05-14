http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3HkpGgzIRO4/

Elon Musk’sTesla has reportedly expanded production at its Shanghai, China, plant. The company added production lines for the Long Range Model 3 car to the recently reopened factory.

Reuters reports that Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla stated on Thursday that it has started producing Long Range Model 3 vehicle in its factory in Shanghai, China. It had previously focused production on the Standard Range Model 3.

The firm stated that the model will be sold for 344,050 Chinese Yuan, which is around $48,495 U.S. Dollars. The current price for the cheaper Standard Range Model 3 vehicle is 271,550 yuan, around $38,231.

Breitbart News reported in December 2019 that Tesla entered into a new deal with a group of banks in communist China, taking a 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) loan to fund its new Shanghai production facility. The loan will be repaid over a five-year period and sources familiar with the matter claim that part of the loan will be used to roll over an existing loan.

Some of the banks included in the deal are China Construction Bank (CCB), Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

Since the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic began, Tesla has focused heavily on reopening its manufacturing facilities. Breitbart News recently reported that Tesla plans to open its plant in Fremont, California, and has told workers their options are to violate the state’s stay-at-home orders and come to work, or stay home and forgo payment and benefits.

In an email obtained by the Guardian from Tesla’s management to its workers, the firm stated: “Choosing not to report to work may eliminate or reduce your eligibility for unemployment depending on your state’s unemployment agency.”

Tesla workers told the Guardian that they feel that Tesla’s management is using intimidation tactics in order to force them to return to the job by threatening to cut their pay and unemployment benefits.

Breitbart News recently reported that Tesla has sued local authorities for attempting to enforce shutdown orders. In a post to the company blog on Saturday, Tesla stated that the county’s position had left it no choice but to take legal action to ensure that Tesla and its employees could return to work. Read more at Breitbart News here.

