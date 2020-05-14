https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trumpimpeachment-Ukraine-BurismaHoldings-hunter-biden/2020/05/14/id/967494

Conservative group Citizens United obtained emails from the State Department showing a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified to knowing little about natural gas firm Burisma Holdings even though records show she attended meetings with a representative of the company, according to a report by Fox News.

Citizens United used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain more than 160 pages of emails associated with Burisma sent by the former deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eastern Europe, George Kent in 2016, which include communications with Yovanovitch and U.S. Embassy officials about Burisma Holdings. The emails also show that Yovanovitch met with an official from Burisma at the embassy in December 2016.

The impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump hinged on a phone call where he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s high-income position on the board of Burisma Holdings.

Throughout the impeachment proceedings, several witnesses answered questions about the relationship between the Biden family and Burisma. Last year, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified during a House proceeding she didn’t know much about the company and said she only read about it in “press reports” while getting ready for her Senate confirmation hearing.

“Burisma wasn’t a big issue in the fall … of 2016, when I arrived,” Yovanovitch said, noting that the investigation and details surrounding its closure “happened before I arrived.”

“It was not a focus of what I was doing in that six-month period,” Yovanovitch said.

