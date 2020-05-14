https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/faucis-follies-36-5-million-americans-unemployed-since-march-virus-kills-less-0-1-children-working-age-adults/

Nearly 3 million Americans filed initial jobless claims this week bringing the total to 36.5 million lost jobs since Dr. Fauci’s lockdown was implemented in March.

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock down the ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and destroy the record Trump economy based on this model

** A new critique of the Imperial College Model finds the study is “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The study is a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported weeks ago — in mid April Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April that “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

TRENDING: BREAKING: DEEP STATE FIGHTS BACK! Judge Sullivan Appoints Retired Judge to Argue Against Government’s Motion to Dismiss Case Against Flynn – Wants to Hold Flynn in Contempt!

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Dr. Fauci later admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy.

And now we know the model he used to shutdown the economy was a fraud.

This guy has been wrong every step of the way.

And now as numbers continue to come in we see that at least 39% or 31,900 coronavirus deaths were at nursing homes.

And we also now understand that like other countries the average coronavirus death is someone close to 80-years-old.

Children and working adults are less likely to succomb to the coronavirus than to a typical seasonal flu bug.

In a sane world Dr. Fauci would be fired and prosecuted for perpetrating such a fraud against the government.

Via Jordan Schacktel.

36.5 million unemployed Americans since March. Great Depression level unemployment achievement unlocked. All for a virus that has an estimated < 0.1% fatality rate among working class Americans. We shut down the nation’s economy for a virus that threatens people in nursing homes. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

