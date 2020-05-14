https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dianne-feinstein-stock-trade-fbi/2020/05/14/id/967488

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., answered questions from FBI officials and turned over documents related to her husband’s recent stock trades, which have come under scrutiny, Politico reports.

Feinstein’s investment banker husband, Richard Blum, reportedly sold shares in a biotech company last January just before the coronavirus outbreak caused the market to crash. Blum sold between $500,001 and $1 million in Allogene Therapeutics stock Jan. 31, according to disclosure forms filed by Feinstein with the Secretary of the Senate, Barron’s reported in March.

The senator said in a statement, she “has no involvement whatsoever in her husband’s financial and business decisions aside from the Senate’s routine reporting requirements.”

She is one of several to have come under scrutiny for stock trades because of the 2012 law that prohibits members of Congress and their aides from making stock decisions based on information they receive from their official duties.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI served him a warrant as part of an investigation into his stock trades. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., has also faced criticism over recent stock trades, but declined to confirm whether or not she has spoken with the FBI about it.

