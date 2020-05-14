https://www.theblaze.com/news/fired-parkland-cop-who-hid-behind-his-car-during-massacre-to-be-reinstated-with-full-back-pay

A former Broward County Sheriff’s sergeant who was terminated for his inaction after responding to the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will return to the force and receive six figures in full back pay, his union has announced.

Sgt. Brian Miller was one of four officers fired last year after an investigation determined they had “neglected their duties” when they responded to the school as a murderer killed 17 students and wounded 17 more. Miller was the first supervisor to arrive at the scene, and he hid behind his vehicle for several minutes.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that according to a statement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association Union, an “arbitrator found that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office violated Miller’s due process rights when Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated him long after state law allowed it.”

The outlet went on to note that “Miller will receive considerable money when reinstated. He was paid more than $137,000 in 2018.”

In reaction to the decision, the general counsel for the sheriff’s office told ABC News it is “exploring all legal options to address this erroneous decision.” They added that “the decision was based upon a technicality that we believe was wrongly decided.”

Survivors and victims’ family members expressed outrage over the decision to reinstate Miller.

Kyle Kashuv, who survived the slaughter that took place in Parkland, wrote on Twitter, “Not only did this Coward not go inside when he heard my classmates being murdered. But he hid behind his car and didn’t radio anyone for 10 full Minutes. All while 2 unarmed school staff ran inside and gave their lives. He did nothing.”

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was murdered in the shooting, tweeted, “This is a slap in the face to everyone in the Parkland community. Sgt. Brian Miller hid behind his car while my daughter and her classmates were murdered. He was a coward then and still remains one to this day! #FixIt”

