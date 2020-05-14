http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SwULLXOXUjE/

We welcome the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss charges against former National Security Adviser, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, an American hero who was victimized by the Obama administration and the Deep State. The targeting of General Flynn was a key part of the Obama/Clinton/Deep State coup against President Trump.

We commend the heroic work of General Flynn’s legal team, led by Sidney Powell, which exposed the criminal conduct by FBI and DOJ officials behind Flynn’s illicit prosecution. This corruption, as we have exposed from the get-go, is the tip of the iceberg. The required next step for justice is the prosecution of the coup cabal who tried to destroy General Flynn and overthrow our president.

To see my interview with Lou Dobbs about this story, click here.

