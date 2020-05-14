http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tZKGYL_I3x8/

Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Jackman Station in Maine arrested a group of five Mexican nationals after they illegally crossed the border from Canada.

Jackman Station officials received a tip from a citizen about a group of people illegally crossing the border from Canada into Maine. The witness said he observed the group coming out of the brush onto a road south of the St. Juste Port of Entry. The witness picked up the five people and drove them to the port of entry to meet up with Border Patrol agents, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

“We do not recommend picking up strangers in remote areas, with the wet and cold weather, the motorist may well have saved the lives of these border crossers,” Frederick Bunkley, Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, Jackman, Maine Border Patrol Station, said in a written statement.

Agents arrived on the scene and conducted immigration interviews with the five individuals. The agents determined the individuals were all Mexican nationals. The migrants admitted they illegally crossed the border south of the port of entry in St. Juste, Maine.

Under Coronavirus protection protocols, the Border Patrol agents expelled the Mexican nationals by crossing them through the Armstrong, Quebec, Port of Entry into Canada.

“Because of the shortage of resources in remote areas, the U.S. Border Patrol in Maine has always relied on the information provided by the public and our law enforcement partners. They are often the people who know best when something is out of place in their communities,” said Jason Schneider, Acting Chief Patrol Agent, Houlton Sector.

