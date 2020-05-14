https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/former-illinois-governor-rod-blagojevich-podcast/2020/05/14/id/967459

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is starting a podcast to share what he has “learned from the school of hard knocks.”

“Blagojevich is a polarizing political figure who served his time and now he’s serving up the truth, only on WLS-AM,” Cumulus Chicago vice president and market manager Marv Nyren told Talkers.com. “It will be messy; it will be raw, and it will be Rod as you have never heard him before.”

The podcast will be titled “The Lightning Rod”

“After a long exile, I made it home,” Blagojevich told Talkers.com. “It’s a brand-new day. I’m finally free and fired up to speak my mind, provide insights from the inside, and share what I’ve learned from the school of hard knocks.”

Blagojevich’s sentence recently was commuted by President Donald Trump. He has served almost eight years in a Colorado prison for having phone conversations about selling former President Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.

The podcast debuts May 20.

