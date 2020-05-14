http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/k1Lf6CfRCXo/

CLOSE SportsPulse: There is a real chance that the NFL could play a portion, if not all, of the season without fans attending games. Mackenzie Salmon asked the top rookies their perspective on playing games without fans. USA TODAY

The 2020 schedule has been released, but little else is known about the upcoming NFL season as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Should the NFL season begin on time, Joe Buck — Fox Sports’ lead play-by-play announcer for football — believes we might be looking at a campaign without fans in the stands. In an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, Buck said that Fox is exploring a few routes to provide for a more normal viewing experience should these fan-less games come to pass.

“There’s probably going to be a season in doing games with no fans, which will be difficult,” Buck said. “I think Fox and these networks have to put crowd noise under us to make it a normal viewing experience at home.”

[embedded content]

When pressed by Cohen, Buck said he was certain crowd noise will be added to potential broadcasts without fans, and went as far as to say “I know they’ll do it” and that it’s “pretty much a done deal.”

“I think whoever’s going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field, so it’s really important.”

Joe Buck, seen here on SiriusXM’s radio row in February 2017, is Fox Sports’ lead play-by-play voice for football. (Photo: Shanna Lockwood, USA TODAY Sports)

Von Miller details coronavirus fight: ‘My lungs were constricting’

More: How ESPN could shake up its ‘Monday Night Football’ broadcast booth heading into 2020

Buck also said the network is looking into ways to at least simulate a packed house for viewers at home.

“On top of that, they’re looking at ways to put virtual fans in the stands, so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and in fact it’ll be empty,” Buck said.

Show Thumbnails Show Captions Last SlideNext Slide

If you love talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders. Do the right thing, sign up now!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

