https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gov-whitmer-state-police-monitoring-conversations-capitol-protesters/

(BREITBART) Michigan state police are “monitoring all of the conversations” of protesters planning to descend on the capitol Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters.

Whitmer was first asked about what “proof” she has that protesters had spread the virus around the state after previous demonstrations.

“I saw one report— I don’t have proof. I’m not following everybody home and taking their temperatures and watching them for two weeks,” she said.

Whitmer claimed to see a lot of activists “touching each other” at protests.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

