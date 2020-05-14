https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/dont-think-good-idea-lindsey-graham-wilts-like-daisy-says-wont-call-barack-obama-testify-video/

On Thursday President Trump called on Barack Obama to be questioned under oath before Congress for his role in “the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR!”

President Trump also called on Senator Lindsey Graham to quit talking and do his job as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

But Lindsey Graham wilted like a daisy.

The outspoken senator told reporters today he would not call in Obama to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey added, “I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Instead Lindsey said he would call in former Obama figures to testify sometime in June.

We’ll see.

