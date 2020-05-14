https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-calls-former-president-obama-questioned-oath-spygate/

The media was outraged when President Trump accused former President Obama of spying on his campaign and transition team back in 2018.

Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI “SPIED ON THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH AN EMBEDDED INFORMANT.” Andrew McCarthy says, “There’s probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign.” If so, this is bigger than Watergate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2018

But Trump was right and the liberal media was just playing defense for the former president.

Earlier this year President Trump tweeted this Obama spying photo.

This was after it was clear President Trump was right — Obama spied on his campaign, family and Transition team.

Now this–

This is BIG!

President Trump called on Barack Obama to be questioned under oath for his role in “the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR!”

President Trump is through playing nice with the deceitful and corrupt former president!

If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2020

