As a Senate committee dives into an investigation on the origins of the FBI’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lawmakers say they want to hear from the former director of national intelligence.

James Clapper told CNN’s John Berman he would be willing testify if Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asks him to.

“Given my age demographic, I’d be happy to come after I’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19,” Clapper said on “New Day” Thursday morning, adding he would be willing to testify from home.

“I could do it remotely, as [was] the case with the Fauci hearing or respond to questions or — or that sort of thing, but I don’t particularly want to put my life or that of my wife’s life in jeopardy for in-person testimony,” he told Berman.

Sen. Graham told the New York Post he wants to hold a hearing about the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and said Clapper and former FBI Director James Comey will be invited to testify.

On Wednesday, Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., distributed the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of Flynn.

