http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kb_6mTliyi8/

The NFL may not have any fans in their stadiums this year, but that’s reportedly not going to stop Fox from making it sound like they are there.

Fox lead play-by-play man Joe Buck told Andy Cohen of Sirius XM radio, it’s “pretty much a done deal” that his network will pipe fake crowd noise into stadiums if fans are not in attendance.

[embedded content]

Not only that, Buck also says that virtual fans will be used to make the stadium appear full. Of course, everyone will know that the stadium isn’t full and that the crowd noise is not real, but Fox is determined to create the illusion.

It’s unknown whether the virtual fans will be impartial, or if they will support the home team. All told, it’s a pretty dumb idea.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

