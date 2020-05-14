https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-texas-california-shutdown

Amid news that Los Angeles County is extending its stay-at-home order through July — not to mention other statewide coronavirus-related moves, such as shutting down all public universities for the upcoming fall semester — premier podcaster Joe Rogan is seriously considering high-tailing it out of Dodge.

What are the details?

“Hey, I might move to Texas,” he said during his Wednesday show. “If California continues to be this restrictive, I don’t know if this is a good place to live. … I might jet. I’m not kidding. I’m not kidding, this is silly. I don’t need to be here.”

Rogan also pointed to his home state’s high taxes, as well as the prospect that he and his comedian friends might not be able to do standup in front of audiences “until 2022 or some s**t like that.”

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” added that if he were to move to Texas, possible locations include Dallas and Austin. But summers in Houston, he said, are “motherf***ers,” so that city’s apparently out.

Rogan also spoke to comedian Bryan Callen, who confirmed that he’s doing a series of standup shows in Houston at the end of the month — and in a 450-seat venue that will allow 200 audience members enter. Both the opened-up calendar in Texas and the number of people allowed in the Houston venue — more than 50% capacity — impressed Rogan.

“Why would we stay here?” he added.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

