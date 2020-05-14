https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/judge-sullivan-directs-general-flynns-fired-lawyers-reappear-case/

General Mike Flynn

General Mike Flynn’s fired lawyers at COVINGTON & BURLING filed court papers on Thursday to reappear in Flynn’s case.

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn’s former legal team to reappear as an interested party and they complied by filing a notice of appearance.

Via Law & Crime:

The federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn’s criminal prosecution has directed the legal team that Flynn fired to reappear as an interested party in the controversial proceeding. On Thursday, that former legal team complied by filing a notice of appearance. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District of Columbia on Thursday ordered the clerk of the court to “add Covington & Burling LLP (‘Covington’) as an interested party in this matter and directed counsel for Covington to file a notice of appearance on behalf of Covington as an interested party.”

TRENDING: John Brennan Goes Berserk After His Role in Unmasking General Mike Flynn Revealed

On April 25, 2020, The Gateway Pundit reported on former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s role at Covington and Burling as his law firm was representing General Michael Flynn from corrupt deep state operatives.

Covington had numerous conflicts of interest related to their biggest case ever, representing General Michael Flynn in his unjust indictment by the Mueller gang. Flynn’s attorneys at the firm withheld evidence from their client. They asked for dirt on President Trump. They hired individuals that were involved in the criminal Spygate scandal.

After spending millions of dollars in legal fees, and after untold negative stories in the fake news media, General Flynn obtained new lawyers.

Flynn’s new lead counsel Sidney Powell fought to get her hands on the thousands of documents Covington & Burling were hiding from Flynn and the Court.

The hidden Brady material was finally released and General Flynn’s case was dropped by the DOJ after handwritten notes revealed the FBI framed Flynn.

In addition to this madness, Judge Sullivan appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

Sullivan also asked the retired judge to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

Now Covington & Burling are reappearing in Flynn’s case on Sullivan’s order!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

