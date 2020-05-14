https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/kidney-injury-seen-1-3-hospitalized-coronavirus-patients/

(REUTERS) Over a third of patients treated for COVID-19 in a large New York medical system developed acute kidney injury, and nearly 15% required dialysis, U.S. researchers reported on Thursday.

The study was conducted by a team at Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York state.

“We found in the first 5,449 patients admitted, 36.6% developed acute kidney injury,” said study co-author Dr. Kenar Jhaveri, associated chief of nephrology at Hofstra/Northwell in Great Neck, New York, whose findings were published in the journal Kidney International.

