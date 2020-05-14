https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/liberal-law-professor-criticizes-obama-administration-unmasking-michael-flynn-matter-concern/

Now that members of the Obama administration have been exposed in the plot to unmask General Michael Flynn, they are getting criticism from all sides.

Even liberal law professor Jonathan Turley is slamming their behavior.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Matter of concern’: Liberal law professor hits Obama administration over Flynn unmasking memo Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley responded with concern to the release of a newly unclassified memo documenting the list of Obama administration officials who requested that former Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn be unmasked. “It should be a matter of concern that the Obama Administration conducted such surveillance and investigation of the opposing party with no strong evidence of collusion,” Turley, a self-proclaimed liberal who served as a witness during the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, said in a Twitter thread. “The unmasking requests only magnify concerns over the use of national security means for such investigations.” “Joe Biden was one of those who unmasked Flynn during the investigation,” Turley added. “Biden was just on the air first denying any knowledge of the investigation and then saying ‘I was aware that…they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it.’ Unmasking is fairly uncommon.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: List of Obama Operatives Who Unmasked General Mike Flynn Revealed… Including Brennan, Biden, Clapper and Samantha Power!

See Turley’s tweets below:

Joe Biden was one of those who unmasked Flynn during the investigation. Biden was just on the air first denying any knowledge of the investigation and then saying “I was aware that…they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it.” Unmasking is fairly uncommon… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 13, 2020

…Numerous Obama officials demanded the unmasking. Notably, the testimony of various Obama officials was recently released showing that every one said that they never saw any evidence of actual collusion with the Russians. Yet, the media is dismissive of the implications… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 13, 2020

…Unmasking is more routine for intelligence officials but the involvement of figures like Biden magnify these concerns. This was an investigation into figures associated with the opposing party and incoming Administration. These were political critics of Obama and Biden. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 13, 2020

It should be a matter of concern that the Obama Administration conducted such surveillance and investigation of the opposing party with no strong evidence of collusion. The unmasking requests only magnify concerns over the use of national security means for such investigations. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 13, 2020

Yes, it is a “matter of concern” isn’t it?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

