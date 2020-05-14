https://www.dailywire.com/news/los-angeles-mayor-eric-garcetti-orders-all-residents-must-wear-face-coverings-when-they-leave-home

Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday that all residents will be forced to wear face coverings when they leave their homes.

“We’re requiring all Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave the house,” Garcetti said in a statement. “There are exceptions in place for small children or those with disabilities.”

We're requiring all Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave the house. There are exceptions in place for small children or those with disabilities. pic.twitter.com/j7ecKiYQ4e — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 14, 2020

