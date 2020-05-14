http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/t-hD-_UsDM4/

The day after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti asserted that that every person in the city was mandated to wear masks outdoors, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the same restriction applied countywide.

“Our Health Officer order is very clear,” said Ferrer at her Thursday COVID briefing. “Masks are, in fact, mandatory across the entire county when you’re outside of your home, not with members of your household and in any kind of contact with other people.”

“We are all required to use those cloth face coverings,” the director continued.

Both officials did see an exception for individual exercise, such as jogging. In that case, said Garcetti, residents should have a mask with them and be prepared to put it on.

During Garcetti’s Q and A session on Wednesday, a member of the media asked him when facemasks went from being a recommendation to a requirement.

“It wasn’t just stern advice before. It was always a mandate,” said the mayor. “I’m proud that L.A. led that movement in this country. We’re requiring all people…to wear face masks when you’re around other people you don’t live with.”

“This isn’t about government doing something to us,” reasoned Garcetti. “This is about collective decisions.”

And, reminded Garcetti, “One percent of people can screw this up for everybody else.”

