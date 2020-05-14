http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G7Wn_hR-BaE/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that there is “a high likelihood” the Senate will pass another stimulus bill and he anticipates having to do so.

McConnell said, “[W]e do anticipate having to act again at some point.” He added that the Senate must “verify how we’ve done so far” with previous bills it has passed.

McConnell later said, “I think that the president and Senate Republican majorities will be on the same page when we get to the point where we need to do another bill.” And “The president and Senate Republicans are going to be in the same place. We will let you know when we think the time is right to begin to move again. I think there’s a high likelihood we’ll do another bill. … I think we all believe that another bill probably is going to be necessary.”

He further stated that he isn’t ready to give a certain date when another bill will be introduced.

McConnell also dismissed the House’s bill as an unsalvageable “1,800-page liberal wishlist.”

He reiterated that liability protections will be a “red line” for any stimulus bill.

