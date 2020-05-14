http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tWdbPv4GqfU/

One of Mexico’s largest newspapers received a bomb threat from a man claiming to represent the Sinaloa Cartel after criticism of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. This is not the paper’s first threat in its history.

The new threat came on Wednesday morning when a man called the main office of Reforma in Mexico City, asking to speak with the metro desk. He threatened to bomb the building if reporters failed to cease publishing critical content about the president, the paper explained.

“All of the Sinaloa Cartel is with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador … You are crossing the line,” the man is quoted in Reforma.

According to the publication, the caller was upset about a video that contrasted the Coronavirus timeline versus the comments made by Lopez Obrador, who has been criticized for downplaying the pandemic and encouraging the public mingling.

Reforma claims the call originated in Baja California, a state whose government is currently ruled by a member of Lopez Obrador’s political party.

In 2012, three of Reforma’s offices were targeted by organized crime with the fiercest attack occurring in San Pedro, Nuevo Leon, when gunmen sprayed gasoline and set fire to one of their buildings.

Various international press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places worldwide for journalists. This year, four journalists were killed. Those cases remain unsolved.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

