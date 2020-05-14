https://www.dailywire.com/news/mexicos-president-is-looking-into-obamas-fast-and-furious-illegal-gun-running-scheme-requests-info-from-u-s

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, has requested information from the U.S. government on former President Barack Obama’s “Fast and Furious” illegal gun running scheme where the Obama administration allegedly instructed gun store owners to break the law and sell firearms to suspected criminals.

Obrador urged on Friday that “the United States to shed light on a gun-running sting that caused bilateral friction under the Obama presidency,” Reuters reported. “Setting out to stop cross-border gun smuggling, the U.S. scheme allowed people to illegally buy arms in the United States and take them to Mexico so that the weapons could be tracked and lead law enforcement officials to drug cartel bosses.”

“How could this be?” Obrador said at a news conference. “A government that invades in this way, that flagrantly violates sovereignty, international laws.”

Obrador brought up the illegal gun running scheme, which was tied to the deaths of U.S. federal agents during the Obama administration, during a press conference while “discussing the case of Genaro Garcia Luna, Mexico’s security minister from 2006-12, who was arrested in the United States in December and charged with drug-trafficking offenses,” Reuters added. “Roberta Jacobson, a former American ambassador to Mexico appointed under U.S. President Barack Obama, had suggested both governments knew about possible corruption by Garcia Luna in an interview with Mexican magazine Proceso published at the weekend.”

During the press conference, Obrador urged that the probe should cover “all those who intervened during this period, because without a doubt, there was cooperation” and noted that “criminal” behavior could be uncovered from officials from both the Mexican and U.S. governments.

“Lopez Obrador said U.S. officials at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who cooperated with Garcia Luna should be investigated,” Reuters added. Lopez Obrador has continued to ask “for U.S. officials to be investigated for their ties to Garcia Luna, saying ‘cover-ups’ during the era were not the work of just “one government.”

The calls from Obrador for investigations into U.S. officials under the Bush and Obama administrations who had ties to Luna comes as former Obama officials are coming under increasing scrutiny over a major political scandal that is unfolding in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes:

When news stories appeared in early 2017 about Michael Flynn’s conversation with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., these columns wondered how Mr. Flynn’s call was so widely known. The names of private U.S. citizens caught on tape by U.S. intelligence are supposed to be “masked” so their privacy is protected. Well, now we know. GOP Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson on Wednesday released a declassified list of Obama Administration officials who in their waning days in power “unmasked” the conversations of Mr. Flynn, who was set to become President Trump’s National Security Adviser. It seems everyone but the night janitor wanted to know who Mr. Flynn was talking to. … The list includes then White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, then Vice President Joe Biden, and then Secretary of Treasury Jacob Lew. Ambassador to the U.N. and Obama confidante Samantha Power made no fewer than seven requests, though she told Congress she had no recollection of unmasking Mr. Flynn.

