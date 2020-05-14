https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/497708-increasing-number-give-trump-poor-marks-on-handling-coronavirus-poll

More Americans in a poll released early Thursday said they think President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Judiciary chairman hints at subpoenaing Barr Florida election supervisors urge DeSantis to ‘act immediately’ to make voting safe amid pandemic Paul claims Biden ‘caught red-handed’ eavesdropping on Flynn MORE is doing a bad job handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The CBS News poll found that 57 percent of respondents said they believe Trump is doing a bad job handling the virus and 43 percent said the president is doing a good job. The findings represent a 5-point dip in support for the president from April and a loss of 10 points since March.



The drop is largely attributed to independents, roughly 40 percent of whom said in the new poll that Trump is doing a “very” bad job.

By comparison, 66 percent of respondents said they think their governor is doing a good job, while 44 percent said their state’s leader is doing a bad job responding to the virus.

Pollsters also found that the president is not considered a reliable source of accurate information about the pandemic. Just 38 percent of respondents said they trust Trump, while 39 percent said they trust Vice President Pence. Most Republicans trust the president and vice president, according to the poll, while overwhelming majorities of Democrats and independents do not.

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov and surveyed 2,000 U.S. residents from May 11-13. It has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The poll reflects a consistent trend for Trump, who saw a bump in his overall approval rating and on his handling of the virus in the early days of the outbreak but has since seen those numbers settle back in the low 40 percent range as the number of cases and deaths mount.

There are more than 1.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins data, and more than 84,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus.

Trump spent much of January and February downplaying the severity of the virus, comparing it to the flu and insisting the situation was under control. In recent weeks, he has attempted to frame his response as a success, declaring the U.S. has “prevailed” on testing even as health experts caution a significant increase is still needed to safely lift social-distancing restrictions.

–This report was updated at 8:15.

