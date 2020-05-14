https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/new-info-supports-mcmichael-claim-reported-burglary-days-shooting/

(ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) In the months before the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, residents in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick reported thefts, trespassing and activity they deemed suspicious to police and posted to the neighborhood’s Facebook page and Nextdoor account a description of a man who’d been entering a home under construction, according to police records. Some of the social media posts included security camera footage of the man inside the house, records said.

On the night of Feb. 11, Travis McMichael was driving his red pickup truck past the construction site when he spotted someone he deemed suspicious, according to audio of a 911 call obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.“I was leaving the neighborhood and I just caught a guy running into a house being built,” McMichael told the dispatcher. “When I turned around, he took off running into the house.”

