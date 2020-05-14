https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-stock-exchange-nyse/2020/05/14/id/967513

The president of the New York Stock Exchange Stacey Cunningham announced after the closing bell Thursday the NYSE is going to reopen the trading floor the day after Memorial Day.

“We will reopen our trading floor to a subset of floor brokers the day after Memorial Day,” Cunningham wrote for The Wall Street Journal on Thursday night.

“Our reopening on May 26 will follow the day when, each year, we honor those who gave everything to defend our nation,” she added. “This year, we also want to honor the health-care and essential-service workers who are serving the country bravely. We will respect the sacrifices of frontline workers and the city at large by proceeding cautiously, limiting the strain on the healthcare system and the risk to those who work beneath our roof.”

The reopening will be gradual, she wrote, and adhere to social distancing and health safety practices.

“We won’t yet resume our regular schedule of events, and most employees will continue to work remotely,” she continued. “We’ll also implement a daily regimen of thorough cleaning and sanitization of the trading floor.

“These rigid measures will ease as the situation in the city improves. They may become more stringent if the virus surges again.”

