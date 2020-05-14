https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuck-todd-nbc-william-barr/2020/05/14/id/967413

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is ripping into NBC News’ Chuck Todd for his “hostility” aimed at conservatives and Republicans in general and specifically President Donald Trump.

Gingrich made his comments in a column posted by Fox News on Thursday.

“Last Sunday, [“Meet The Press”] host Chuck Todd’s hatred of President Trump went over the top and evolved from mere snarky comments, biased questions and stacked information into an outright lie about the attorney general of the United States,” Gingrich said.

“No one who has watched conservatives like Sen. Ron Johnson slug it out with Todd could be surprised at the level of hostility the NBC moderator feels toward conservatives and Republicans in general — and President Trump in particular. But hostility turned to clear dishonesty when Todd distorted a recording of Attorney General William Barr from earlier that week.”

Gingrich said Todd played an edited excerpt of a Barr interview where the attorney general was asked how history would judge the decision to drop the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Barr responded: “Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history. But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice and it undid what was an injustice.”

The segment of the Barr quote that aired stopped after the first sentence and eliminated his additional comments.

And Gingrich said: “What Chuck Todd did last Sunday was cheating.”

