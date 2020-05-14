https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/northwestern-university-hosting-masturbation-manifestation-burlesque-workshop-drag-makeup-tutorial-events/

Northwestern University is facing backlash for hosting a series of controversial virtual events for their “online sex week.”

Events include topics such as “Masturbation for Manifestation,” a burlesque workshop and a drag makeup tutorial.

The student-led “Sex Week” began on Monday and will run through May 15. It is described by the organizers as “a series of events put on by NU College Feminists over the course of a week that is designed to increase awareness of issues related to sexuality and sexual health. Sex Weeks exist at colleges across the nation; ours was founded in 2007. For this year’s Sex Week, we made a special effort to highlight those with non-normative sex lives. We hope you have fun and learn a lot!!”

College Fix reports that the “Masturbation for Manifestation” event is hosted by an affiliate with the Chicago-based sex KiKi community, described as a movement that advances sex-positive erotic arts, culture and education.

“At the moment of orgasm that’s when you start to manifest and when you start to see yourself have whatever it is that you want,” the “KiKi community” website states.

A website for “Sex Week” says that “interactive keynote focuses on our relationship with masturbation. Masturbation is a catalyst for radical self-love. Masturbation as a ritual, healing modality, and a self-actualizing practice enabling us to take back our power through sex-positive means! Spiritually anchored, it transmutes sexual energy into unwavering life force (manifestation)!”

The website’s cursor is a purple vibrator.

