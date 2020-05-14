https://www.theblaze.com/news/nypd-video-arrest-mom-covering-face

In a now-viral video, New York Police Department officers can be seen swarming a young mother while her toddler stands by, watching police wrestle, shout at, and manhandle his mother.

What are the details?

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Kaleemah Rozier, was apparently guilty of one thing that caught the officers’ attention: She wasn’t wearing her face mask properly as she came off the subway.

According to WNBC-TV, the incident took place Wednesday. Video footage of the incident shows that Rozier and her child are both wearing masks, but the masks weren’t properly covering their faces.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said that the woman responded to the officers with “vulgar language” and “repeatedly refused requests to properly wear her face covering” over both her nose and mouth when approached by officers. The NYPD added, however, that its officers only reacted “appropriately and with respect.”

“We are confident that the police officers in this incident acted appropriately and with respect. This individual was arrested only after her behavior toward officers warranted police action,” the spokesperson said.

A witness to the incident can be heard on the viral video, blasting the officers’ treatment of her.

“She’s got a baby with her!” a witness can be heard saying. “That’s too much!”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the altercation between the officers and Rozier. He shared the viral video and wrote, “Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it.”

Authorities charged Rozier with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

